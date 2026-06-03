LG approves nomination of Delhi Jal Board vice-chair

New Delhi The city is currently facing a shortfall of 100 million gallons of water supply every day mainly on account of Yamuna running dry. (Representative photo)

Lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday approved the nomination of Satish Upadhyay, a former ex-chair of the New Delhi Municipal Council and ex-Delhi chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the vice-chair of the Delhi Jal Board, the LG’s office said in a statement.

Other members to the DJB were also approved, including legislators Manoj Kumar Shokeen and Ajay Kumar Mahawar, and Rajesh Kumar Goel from the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB), it said.

The approval comes amid the national capital reeling under acute water supply cross over the last 12 days. Also, the DJB vice-chair post has remained vacant for almost a year, since the BJP former the government. “These nominations have been made for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective office. The post of Vice-Chairman and Members had been lying vacant after the constitution of the current Delhi Legislative Assembly in February, 2025,” the statement read.

The approvals, made to the proposal of the Urban Development Department, GNCTD, were granted under sections 3(2)(i), 3(2)(iii) and 3(2)(xiii) of the Delhi Water Board Act, 1998, the statement added.

The city is currently facing a shortfall of 100 million gallons of water supply every day mainly on account of Yamuna running dry. On ground, this has translated to taps running dry, curtailed timings, low pressure and rise in contamination.