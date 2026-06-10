LG asks DDA to complete drain desilting by June 15

Lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to expedite the ongoing desilting of stormwater drains in Narela and Dwarka and complete the work by June 15 as part of the capital’s monsoon preparedness measures, officials from the LG’s office said on Tuesday. LG Sandhu (above) had directed DDA to undertake a comprehensive desilting exercise on a mission mode basis to ensure residents of the national capital do not face waterlogging issues during the monsoon. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

DDA officials informed Sandhu that around 70% of the desilting of 69km of stormwater drains in Narela and 192km in Dwarka has been completed to minimise the risk of waterlogging during the monsoon.

“The work involves removal of accumulated silt, debris, vegetation and other obstructions that hinder the free flow of rainwater. The desilting operations are progressing on mission mode and approximately 70% of the work has already been completed. The LG has directed that the remaining work be completed by June 15 before the onset of the monsoon,” the statement said.

According to the LG’s office, the desilting exercise was initiated well in advance this year following directions from Sandhu to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater, prevent flooding of roads, reduce traffic congestion, maintain hygiene and improve the overall upkeep of public infrastructure during the monsoon.

DDA officials also informed Sandhu that regular inspections and monitoring were being carried out to ensure timely completion of the work and adherence to quality standards. The initiative is expected to improve drainage efficiency, reduce instances of waterlogging and facilitate smoother traffic movement during the rainy season.

“Sandhu had earlier directed DDA to undertake a comprehensive desilting exercise on a mission mode basis to ensure residents of the national capital do not face waterlogging issues during the monsoon,” an official said.