LG bats for BJP vision on ‘Viksit Delhi’ in House address

New Delhi LG VK Saxena addressed the Delhi Assembly. (ANI)

Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, in his customary address to the first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly, unveiled a 10-point agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. These include corruption-free efficient administration, women empowerment, the welfare of the poor, improved health care, excellent education system, world-class road infrastructure, pollution-free Delhi, revival of the Yamuna, clean water, and regularisation of unauthorised colonies and affordable housing.

Even as the LG’s address was disrupted multiple times due to protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators over the alleged removal of pictures of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh—a charge the BJP refuted—the LG continued his address after 21 AAP MLAs were subsequently suspended from the session until February 28 as multiple calls for order went unheeded. All MLAs will be able to participate in the assembly session on March 3, following an extension to table all CAG reports.

“In the next five years, my government will give extensive emphasis to the 10 key areas. My government will adopt the ‘Viksit Delhi’ resolution as a policy document and will move forward in the direction of fulfilling promises made to the common people, as well as meeting their expectations. This policy document will be the top priority of the present government. In this regard, all the department heads have been instructed to prepare a 100-day action plan and development plan,” the LG said.

Addressing mediapersons on the assembly premises after his speech, the LG rapped the AAP and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “arrogance”.

“….Arvind Kejriwal said many bad things about PM Narendra Modi including that he (PM) will have to take rebirth for winning Delhi elections. When someone considers another a small man, he either looks at him from a distance or looks at him with arrogance…the people have given their answer,” Saxena said.

In his House address, the LG also referred to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports of the previous government. “In the first cabinet meeting itself, my government has decided to table the CAG reports, which will pave the way for knowing and removing the shortcomings. In the upcoming months, the first priority of my government will be to fix the problems of roads, drains, sewer lines, health facilities and drinking water,” he said.

In a thinly veiled attack on the AAP government for “harming Delhi” due to “constant confrontation and blame game in the past 10 years”, he said that the current dispensation will work in tandem with the Centre and neighbouring states on the basis of the principles of “Cooperative and Competitive Federalism” of Prime Minister.

“Along with this, my government will make the weak and corrupt government system, which was hidden behind the illusion of advertisements, free from corruption and strong and smooth with immediate effect,” LG Saxena said.

The LG also said that the Delhi government will not only continue all existing welfare schemes, but will make them more effective and corruption-free. He said the BJP government will provide LPG cylinders at ₹500 each to economically weaker families, free cylinders on Holi and Diwali, ₹2,500 monthly allowances to women from poor families, implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and set up Atal Canteens to provide meals at ₹5 to the public.

Continuing his attack on the AAP, the LG said: “On many occasions, this House has been misused to insult people holding constitutional posts. My government firmly believes that... the primary duty of this esteemed House is to engage in meaningful discussions, deliberations, debates, disagreements, and decisions on matters concerning the government and the people,” Saxena said.

In the course of House proceedings, a proposal to suspend 21 of the 22 AAP MLAs was moved by minister Parvesh Verma and passed by a voice vote. AAP’s Amanatullah Khan was absent from the House on the day, making him the lone AAP MLA not to be suspended.