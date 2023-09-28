LG clears walkability plans for Purana Qila, Pragati Maidan, Delhi zoo

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday approved proposals for walkability plans in areas around Purana Qila, Pragati Maidan and Delhi zoo, officials said. The plan walkability plan for the three areas, including Pragati Maidan, has been in the works for the past several months. (PTI)

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC) — the infrastructure planning arm of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) — chaired by the LG, who also cleared the multi-modal integration plans for three Delhi Metro stations — Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur.

In a statement, the agency said that these proposals will help curb traffic jams, improve traffic flow, and facilitate pedestrianisation and cycling.

HT had on April 1 reported that the walkability plan for the three areas was in the works for the past several months. The plan has been prepared under DDA’s walkability policy — the Enhanced Walkability in Delhi — which was notified in 2019 and proposes to make roads more accessible, especially areas around mass transit systems and residential neighbourhoods, officials said.

Under the plan, table-top crossings, two-metre-wide footpaths, dedicated bus lanes, foot over-bridges, and dedicated lanes for non-motorised transport will be among the infrastructure made to facilitate seamless pedestrian movement.

The agency has also cleared multi-modal integration plans for Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur Metro stations. It will involve improvwement in street designs, signalised and grade separated street crossings, model interchange locations, parking for cycles, buses, auto-rickshaws and private cars, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones, signages and street maps, and public transport to ensure last mile connectivity, the statement added.

The meeting also approved the construction of two railway overbridges (ROBs) and one railway underbridge (RUB) in areas of outer Delhi to decongest traffic at these locations.

An official from the LG Secretariat said that the two ROBs will be constructed at railway crossings number 12 and 18 in Kirari and Ghevra, respectively in northwest Delhi. Besides, construction of an RUB was also approved near Narela Mandi railway level crossing number 16 in Narela.

The official added that these projects are expected to be undertaken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

