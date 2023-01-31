Home / Cities / Delhi News / LG eases rules to kin of dead cops get govt jobs

LG eases rules to kin of dead cops get govt jobs

delhi news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:28 AM IST

The application for appointment of the three beneficiaries, who have now been appointed for the constable-level post, was rejected by Delhi Police on the ground of being overaged.

An official in Delhi LG VK Saxena office said that a large number of posts reserved for appointment on compassionate grounds were lying vacant. (HT Photo)
HT Correspondent

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday approved on compassionate grounds the appointment of three dependants of police personnel who died on duty, relaxing and overruling Delhi Police’s prescribed age limit for the same.

The eligible age for Delhi Police Constable Recruitment is 18-25 years.

According to a senior official in the LG office, the application for appointment of the three beneficiaries, who have now been appointed for the constable-level post, was rejected by Delhi Police on the ground of being overaged. However, the LG, in exercise of the power under Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980, relaxed the prescribed age criterion and directed for issuing appointment letters to the three beneficiaries.

The official added that two of the applicants sought an age relaxation of five months each, while the third sought a six-month relaxation. “LG, while granting age relaxation, underlined that the deceased police personnel have left behind widows, elderly parents, children and unmarried daughters, and it was important and in interest of natural justice that such factors, including the families’ financial conditions, are taken into consideration while deciding cases of compassionate appointment,” the official said.

The official said that a large number of posts reserved for appointment on compassionate grounds were lying vacant. “The LG was informed that 115 posts of constable (executive) and 28 posts of constable (driver) were vacant against whom the LG allowed these three appointments,” the official said.

The dependants in the case included Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar and Jitendra Bhadoria.

On Monday, the LG also approved the promotion of 139 doctors, working at various Delhi government hospitals from Grade-2 to Grade-I level. “Promotions of these Doctors, eligible for the same after completion of four years of service had been pending since 2020 and 2021,” the official said.

