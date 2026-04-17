New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday directed the MCD to ensure time-bound action on key civic issues, including sanitation, and encroachment removal from market areas and footpaths. LG reviews MCD works, calls for time-bound action on sanitation, encroachments

In a review meeting with MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and senior officers, Sandhu highlighted sanitation as a "priority area," Lok Niwas officials said.

According to an official statement, the LG directed officials to expedite waste removal and scale up the deployment of mechanised road sweeping machines across the city. He ordered the removal of encroachments from market areas and footpaths and the recovery of penalties to ensure deterrence.

Sandhu stressed the need to build parking infrastructure in major markets to ease congestion and improve accessibility. He also directed the civic body to maintain roads and street lighting on time to ensure safe mobility.

The LG also called for effective implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, including proper installation and maintenance of dustbins in public places, the statement read.

The LG reviewed preparedness under the PM-UDAY scheme for regularisation of unauthorised colonies and directed proactive facilitation for eligible beneficiaries, it stated.

Addressing stray animal concerns, Sandhu called for a structured approach, including setting up dog shelter homes in each zone.

According to the statement, Sandhu also called for scaling up the Zero Waste Colony campaign across all zones and directed modernisation of crematoria to improve civic amenities.

Focusing on grievance redressal, the LG said complaints received through various platforms, including the LG Listening Post, must be addressed promptly, adding that responsiveness to citizen concerns should remain a key priority.

Reiterating the administration's commitment to improving quality of life in the national capital, the LG emphasised strict monitoring and zero tolerance for delays in delivering civic services, officials added.

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