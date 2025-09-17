LG Saxena lays foundation for Delhi’s first international-standard ice rink in Dwarka

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for an ice skating sports centre in Dwarka Sector 23. Developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the facility will be the Capital’s first international-standard ice skating rink. With year-round access to an Olympic-size rink, aspiring athletes will, in the future, be able to train at par with international standards, enhancing their competitiveness at global platforms such as the Winter Olympic Games and the Asian Winter Games. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The DDA envisions the centre to be used by both, the public, and professional sports teams, aiming for it to help boost the country’s participation in global winter sports. “The facility will have a centre of excellence where athletes can be trained for national and international level competitions, and it will be open to the public for recreational activities. We are aiming to complete it in the coming 9 to 10 months,” said Ruhee Dugg, commissioner sports, DDA.

Built under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the 4,200-sq-m complex will feature an Olympic-size rink (60m x 30m) for ice skating, figure skating, ice hockey, and curling. It will also house food and beverage outlets, a rehabilitation room for athletes, and shops selling sports equipment.

“This project will open new avenues for India to strengthen its presence in global winter sports. With year-round access to an Olympic-size rink, aspiring athletes will, in the future, be able to train at par with international standards, enhancing their competitiveness at global platforms such as the Winter Olympic Games and the Asian Winter Games,” Saxena said.

The centre is also poised to enjoy good connectivity, as it is located near the Urban Extension Road (UER), Dwarka Expressway, and the airport tunnel linking Dwarka Sector 21 with Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The DDA has awarded the project to an agency selected through a competitive bidding process. The agency will be responsible to build the facility and operate it for 15 years, on a license fee basis.

Member of Parliament from West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Member of Legislative Assembly from Matiala Sandeep Sehrawat, and Vice Chairman DDA N. Saravana Kumar were present at the occasion, along with other senior DDA officials.

“The DDA currently operates 18 sports complexes, four mini sports complexes, and three golf courses across Delhi. The new Dwarka rink will further strengthen the city’s sports infrastructure,” a DDA official said.