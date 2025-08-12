Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
LG unveils ‘Maa Yamuna’ statue on Yamuna banks

BySanjeev K Jha
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 04:06 am IST

The installation is part of the Yamuna floodplains rejuvenation plan undertaken by the DDA under the LG’s supervision.

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday unveiled the “Maa Yamuna Pratima” (Yamuna idol) at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parking area near Nigambodh Ghat in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate.

Standing 10 feet high atop a 7-feet pedestal, the statue portrays the idol seated on a tortoise, holding a water pot. Facing the Yamuna river, the idol weighs 150kg and was built in three months’ time with a composite of granite and graphite powders bound with resin.

At the inauguration event, Saxena said, ”Yamuna is more than a river. It is part of our living heritage that has shaped our culture and beliefs.” He stressed the idol’s role in bringing people closer to the river, making them stakeholders in its revival, and reaffirmed that conservation of the Yamuna and its floodplains remained a priority for both the Centre and Delhi government, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

News / Cities / Delhi / LG unveils ‘Maa Yamuna’ statue on Yamuna banks
