LG extends contract of 1,321 govt staff

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday cleared the proposal for the extension of services of over 1,321 contractual workers from the health, education, and revenue departments while directing the departments to fill the permanent posts within one year. Delhi LG VK Saxena approved extension of contract for 1,321 workers in various government departments. (HT Photo)

In an official statement, the LG secretariat said that the approval was granted for the extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees, 476 part-time vocational teachers along with the extension of 44 disaster management personnel and the re-engagement of 24 contractual social welfare officers.

An official from the LG secretariat said that Saxena approved the proposals from the above mentioned departments along with instructions that the existing contractual employees be provided one-time relaxation to get absorbed through the open process of regular recruitment.

Meanwhile, Saxena has also approved the promotion to eight medical officers, a senior medical officer, and 23 chief medical officers in the homeopathy wing of the health and family welfare department.

“The lieutenant governor has accorded his approval to extend the contractual tenure of these workers for one year from July 1. He has also instructed that the vacant posts against which these contractual employees are hired, be notified and tests be conducted for regular appointments within a specific time frame. The health department will provide an action taken report in the next three months,” an official of the department said, requesting anonymity.

“These decisions were taken on proposals received from the concerned departments, unlike the ad-hoc manner in which it was done in the past,” the LG secretariat said in a statement.

