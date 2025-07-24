Local census, hi-tech surveillance for Independence Day event in Capital

A comprehensive security and surveillance plan—ranging from a full-scale residential census to the deployment of high-tech video analytics and advanced vehicle scanning systems—has been set in motion around the Red Fort and its adjoining areas ahead of this year’s Independence Day celebrations. For vehicle security, the Delhi Police will introduce the under vehicle surveillance system (UVSS) at Red Fort entry points—marking its first use for Independence Day security. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

These measures were finalised during a high-level coordination meeting held on Tuesday, involving officials from the Union Ministry of Defence, Delhi Police, the army, the air force, and other participating agencies.

A senior Delhi Police officer said a census exercise launched about two weeks ago in the sensitive neighbourhoods near the Red Fort such as Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, and Paharganj.

“While census drives have been done before, this year’s operation is more expansive. Police personnel are visiting households across the area, checking identities and verifying the background of non-local residents through their home states,” the officer said.

In a first for the Independence Day event, five types of surveillance cameras will be deployed in the days preceding the celebrations, and these will include head count cameras capable of automatically tallying the number of people in a frame and devices designed to flag unattended or suspicious objects.

The officer added that on the day of the event, cameras with intrusion detection features will be activated around restricted zones. “This is in addition to the existing technologies already in place—facial recognition systems and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras,” the officer said.

Another key upgrade involves seating arrangements at the venue. Moving away from the traditional flat layout, this year’s audience seating will follow an auditorium-style configuration, allowing for an elevated view of the celebrations. “Each row will be raised to ensure attendees have a clear, uninterrupted view,” the officer explained.

For vehicle security, the Delhi Police will introduce the under vehicle surveillance system (UVSS) at Red Fort entry points—marking its first use for Independence Day security. “Though UVSS has been used during high-profile visits, this is the first time it will be deployed for August 15. It enables detailed scanning of the underside of vehicles, improving detection of hidden devices,” said the officer.

More than 10,000 Delhi Police personnel and 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed in and around the Red Fort complex, key routes, and other sensitive zones in the national capital on August 15. The celebrations will be overseen by a multilayered security ring equipped with anti-drone and anti-aircraft systems.

Officials said aerial surveillance will be intensified, and coordinated drills are underway to maintain a tight vigil on any movement near the venue. The measures are part of the broader national security apparatus being scaled up across the Capital in the lead-up to the Prime Minister’s address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.