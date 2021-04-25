Lockdown in Delhi extended for another week. Check what's allowed

The Delhi government on Sunday decided to extend the existing lockdown in the national capital till May 3 as the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued to surge. "Lockdown is the last weapon wielded against coronavirus. It was important to use this weapon since the cases are out of control. So we have extended lockdown in the city by a week till 5 am on Monday (May 3)," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference.

Here is what is allowed and what not during the lockdown that has been extended for another week due to the massive surge:

Pregnant women and patients for medical health facilities can travel with the production of a valid identity card. People going to get vaccinated against Covid-19 are also exempt and will have to show a valid ID card.

Central government officials, judicial officers, officials working in the offices of diplomats of other countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post are also exempt with a valid ID card.

All essential services providers like medical personnel, staff, people working in banks, insurance offices, stock-related offices, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and delivery of essential goods like food, pharmaceutical are allowed with a valid ID card.

People coming from or going to airports, railway stations/SBTs are exempt on the production of valid ID cards.

Electronic and print media, students appearing for exams and people moving for wedding-related gatherings up to 50 people and funeral or last rites related gatherings up to 20 people are also allowed with a valid ID card or admit card in case of examinations.

Private security services, manufacturing units of essential services and units of nonessential goods having onsite workers production units or services, which require continuous process, cold storage and warehousing services are also allowed to open.

Religious places are permitted to be open however visitors are not allowed and public transport is allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Intra-state and inter-state movement of essential goods is not prohibited.