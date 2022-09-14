Look into plight of Pak Hindus in Delhi slum, HC tells Centre
The petitioner has sought that 200 minority migrant families from Pakistan were living in Adarsh Nagar should be given power connections
The Delhi high court has asked the Union government to look into the plight of Hindu migrants from Pakistan living without electricity at a slum in the city’s Adarsh Nagar area.
“This court hopes and trusts that the Government of India will look into the plight of the migrants sympathetically, and shall file a proper affidavit positively within two weeks,” a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad said in an order on September 6, which was made available on Wednesday.
The matter will next be heard next on October 6.
The order came on the plea of one Hariom, who claims to be a social worker working for the welfare of minority migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had moved the court last year highlighting that over 200 minority migrant families from Pakistan were living in Adarsh Nagar without electricity.
The plea sought directions for providing the migrants with electricity connections on the basis of their Aadhaar cards, long-term visa and passports under the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Supply Code and Performance Standards) Regulations, 2017, and to include these documents as identity proof and Aadhaar card as proof of occupancy.
In its order, the court noted that the migrants, who arrived in India on long-term visas, were economically challenged, without a permanent place of shelter, and possessed Aadhaar cards.
“It has also been stated that there are small children, women in the area, and in absence of electricity it has become very difficult for these families to survive, and they are living in extremely harsh conditions,” it noted.
In its order, the court queried the Union government as to why the migrants had not been issued no objection certificates (NOCs) and asked the Centre to file its response within two weeks.
The court also noted the submission of the power distribution company that since the land in question over which the slum has been established belongs to the Government of India/Defence Department/Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in absence of a NOC from the land-owning agency, it is not in a position to provide electricity connections.
An earlier affidavit filed by the defence estates officer, Delhi circle, Delhi Cantt, ministry of defence, stated that “not only is the answering respondent not the competent authority to provide electric connections or provide any assistance of any sort to migrants, but also in view of the illegal encroachment, the petition is not only misconceived and frivolous and deserves to be dismissed in limine (at the beginning).”
The petitioner’s counsel told the court that other similarly placed migrants from Pakistan living in Majnu Ka Tila have been provided prepaid meters/electricity connections.
He submitted that the migrants in the present case would not claim any right over the land in question on account of the fact that electricity has been provided to them and are even ready to pay for the electricity, and a prepaid meter can be installed in their premises.
Fake soya manufacturing unit busted in Faridabad, owner held
A joint team of officials from the chief minister's flying squad, Faridabad police, and the food safety department busted a manufacturing unit producing fake soya chaap in Mujesar industrial area, Sector 22 on Tuesday. Police recovered 20,000 kg of refined wheat flour, chemical fertilizers, and 200 kg of fake soya from the unit. A Faridabad resident identified as the prime suspect, Anil Kumar, set up the unit which was operating for the last 18 months.
Akhilesh Yadav to lead march on first day of Monsoon session; Samajwadi Party leaders detained on way to Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead a march from the party headquarters to the Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature on September 19 to protest against the allegedly poor law and order situation, rising inflation and unemployment. “Besides 15 legislators, 17 other party leaders were also taken into custody,” said former minister Manoj Pandey. Yadav said the SP's sitting and former legislators will take part in the march.
DHBVN asks 25 Gurugram developers to upgrade electricity infrastructure
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has issued notices to 25 developers in the city to upgrade their electricity infrastructure to 33 KV, failing which the utility will recommend cancellation of their project licenses. A DHBVN official informed that the utility has adequate electricity for supply and substations have been constructed to ensure quality power supply to consumers. “We have adequate electricity for supply and the distribution infrastructure has been put in place,” he said.
BJP backs Yogi govt’s madrasa survey
LUCKNOW The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday sprang to the defence of the Yogi 2.0 government, four days after the controversial 46-day madrasa survey exercise began on Saturday with government surveyors visiting unaided, private institutes where Muslim students receive religious education. While inaugurating the three-day training camp of the party's minority wing, UP's new BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the government survey is for bettering prospects of students and teachers.
College student held for sexual assault, blackmail of minor girl
A 19-year- old college student was arrested on Wednesday on charges of blackmailing and sexually assaulting a minor girl, a Class 11 student of a private school in the city. Deputy commissioner of police Upasana said the father of the minor girl in his complaint said the girl knew the suspect as they had studied in the same school.
