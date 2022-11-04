Lower frequency of trains on Metro’s Airport Express line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said in view of ongoing track maintenance work on the Airport Express Line for increasing its operational speed, the frequency of trains will be affected after 11 pm onwards and from the start of revenue services till 7 am, until the end of November.

“The frequency of metro trains during this time period is 15 minutes during regular service which may get delayed by another 5-7 minutes till November end this year,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications at DMRC.

He said regular announcements will be made at all metro stations and in trains accordingly to ensure that there is no inconvenience to passengers “The maintenance work is expected to get completed by the end of November this year,” he added.