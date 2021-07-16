LSR student and some young volunteers: Driven to educate one and all

When one hears that the pandemic caused someone to drop out of school or college, due to lack of funds, it pinches the soul. That’s what was experienced by Arpita Chowdhury, a second-year student of BA (Hons) English at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University (DU). She realised the extent of the digital divide when she came in touch with a few students, who she had mentored in the past. “In absence of any support, they might have had to leave their education in between. This thought made me start the initiative named #EducationForAll, to ensure a sustainable and inclusive atmosphere for all students, even those from the marginalised background,” says Chowdhury.

“I had the means to receive good education, and it was an emotional turmoil to see other youngsters being forced to quit midway due to lack of resources,” recalls the 20- year-old, who is currently teaching five students from tribal families, hailing from villages of Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. “To run this campaign, two of my friends are supporting me, and we attempt to ensure that during such difficult times these young adults are able to continue their education, and pursue their dreams. These youngsters are enrolled in a government schools, but had expressed desire for additional help since online classes weren’t enough. So we asked them to move back to Delhi, and we’ve raised funds for their education and living facilities in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar,” she adds.

Five students from tribal families of UP and Jharkhand, are being educated under this initiative at present.

To teach these youngsters from economically weaker background, there are about 30 student volunteers available remotely from across India, including DU. “These teachers are enrolled on a bi-monthly basis,” says Aarushi Raj, project coordinator of the initiative, and a student at DU’s Kamala Nehru College, adding, “We’ve reached out to over 500 people, using social media, to collect resources such as books, stationery, and even funds for internet provision. Many students have been unable to pursue their education smoothly, due to poor internet connectivity and lack of devices to attend online classes. We are trying to make a little difference in their lives, and hope to include more students under this initiative in the near future.”

It’s not just academics but their all round development – through workshops and webinars – that this initiative focusses on. It also provides the underprivileged students with access to career coaching as well as psychologist. And the students are more than grateful for all the help. “I always wanted to continue my education, which seemed almost impossible amid the pandemic. Now, with the help of this initiative, I believe I have gained more knowledge and feel confident about myself. Arpita didi is helping me pursue my dream of becoming a mechanical engineer,” says Lodro Munda, a class XII student from Jharkhand, who is currently enrolled in a Delhi school.

