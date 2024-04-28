Luxury car rams cab at Dhaula Kuan, 3 injured

A luxury car that was being driven on the wrong carriageway in Dhaula Kuan rammed a cab head-on, grazed a second car, and then hit the divider before coming to a stop early on Sunday morning, Delhi Police officers said. The three occupants of the Swift Dzire cab were critically injured in the incident, they said, adding that the man driving the sedan has been arrested. New Delhi, India - April 28, 2024: Wrecked remains of a Jaguar car that hit a cab near Dhaula Kuan due to overspeeding, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Hindustan Times ) (HT Photo)

Police identified the arrested accused as Saurabh Pahwa, 23, a third-year student at JIMS, Rohini who was driving the Jaguar sedan. They said he was travelling with a woman at the time of the accident, but both fled the spot. Pahwa was arrested later on Sunday, but police said that while the woman has been identified, no action will be taken against her.

“We haven’t taken legal action against her since she was not driving,” a police officer involved in the probe said.

Police said Harjeet Singh, who was driving the cab, was one of the injured. They did not identify his passengers who were also hurt in the accident, but said that all three are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS trauma centre.

Giving details of the case, police — quoting eyewitnesses — said Pahwa was driving his Jaguar on the wrong carriageway at Dhaula Kuan at around 4.50am when he rammed head-on into the cab. He then grazed a second car — police did not release details of this vehicle — and hit the divider.

Dheeraj Gupta, an eyewitness to the incident, said the two people in the Jaguar fled the spot.

“I was sleeping on the side of the road when I heard a loud noise and woke up. I saw that two cars, which came from opposite directions, collided with each other. One of the cars then hit the divider. There were a man and a woman inside the car… The three people inside the cab were severely injured. We immediately called the police,” Gupta said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said the Delhi Cantt police station received a call about the incident at around 4.55am.

“The call was about an accident of three vehicles and we were told that three people were left injured. An investigating officer was rushed to the spot and he found that some people had helped the injured people and sent them to different hospitals,” Meena said.