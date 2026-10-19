Man, 57, jumps onto metro tracks at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, dies

A 57-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping onto the metro tracks in front of an approaching train at the Lajpat Nagar Metro station in Delhi on Monday morning, police said. The man had died by the time the police team reached the station. (Representational Image (RAJ K RAJ/HT))

The deceased, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur in Delhi, was reportedly working as a Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) agent, they said.

According to police, information about the incident was received at the Nehru Place Metro police station around 9 am, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The man had died by the time the police team reached the station, and his body was subsequently removed from the tracks, police said.

A scrutiny of CCTV footage revealed that the man jumped onto the tracks from platform number 1 at 8.41 am, in front of an approaching metro train coming from the Kashmere Gate side, police said.

A suicide note and his PAN card were also recovered from the spot, they added.

The deceased's family members have been informed about the incident, and his body is being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for further legal formalities, police said.

Further proceedings are underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290