Man arrested 6 years after he murdered his wife in Sangam Vihar

A crime branch team arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly smothering his wife with a pillow at the house of his in-laws at Sangam Vihar in south Delhi nearly six years ago, police officers aware of the case said on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested from near Minto Bridge on Monday. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Chandrika Chaudhary, killed his wife as he suspected that she fell in love with another woman and had a relationship with her. This led to frequent fights between them, they added.

“On the night of December 2, 2018, the suspect, who used to live and work in Gurugram, went to his in-laws’ house and smothered his wife using a pillow before fleeing,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rakesh Paweriya.

Following the murder, the Sangam Vihar police registered a case, but the suspect could not be arrested immediately. In October 2020, the Delhi court concerned declared him a proclaimed offender, police said.

The crime branch team recently received information that the suspect was hiding in Uttar Pradesh. A team went to Gorakhpur and learnt that Chaudhary left for Delhi, and would flee to Punjab in a train.

“The team laid a trap in areas around the New Delhi railway station and arrested Chaudhary from near Minto Bridge on Monday,” said an officer requesting anonymity.