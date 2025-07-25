Man arrested in Delhi after relationship with woman turns sour

A 30-year-old woman in Delhi filed a complaint against a 35-year-old man of deceitfully having sexual relations with her after their relationship turned sour, police said on Thursday, adding that the man has been arrested. The man allegedly threatened to share the woman’s personal videos online if she pressured him to marry her, police said. The woman told police that the accused allegedly pressured her to convert to his religion, officers said. (Representational image)

The accused, identified as Mohammed Raza, was arrested from his house in Janakpuri on Tuesday.

According to the first information report (FIR), seen by HT, the woman, a resident of Karol Bagh, said she has lived separately from her husband since 2017 and has a three-year-old son. She said that she met Raza a year ago and they began a relationship, according to the FIR.

The victim said that the accused told her to divorce her husband, promising to marry her in return, the FIR said. The woman said Raza asked her for ₹3 lakh for marriage preparations, which she gave him, the FIR said.

The woman said Raza asked her to convert to his religion, claiming this would allow them to get married sooner, the FIR said. In March this year, Raza allegedly took her to Tis Hazari court and made her sign some documents “to convert her religion”, the FIR said.

On June 14, he allegedly took her to a hotel in Patel Nagar and had sex with her after assuring her they would get married soon, the FIR said. The two had sexual relations again on July 5, the FIR said.

“The woman said that when she asked Raza to marry her a few days later, he refused and showed her a private video he had recorded of her. He said he would defame her by posting the video online if she raised the subject of marriage again,” an investigator said. The woman said that afterwards, Raza blocked her on phone and WhatsApp, the FIR said.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, specifically focusing on false promises of marriage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“The complaint was received on July 14 and after careful examination and verification, the case was registered on July 20. The accused was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody,” the officer said.