 Man arrested in Delhi for supplying arms to gangsters
Man arrested in Delhi for supplying arms to gangsters

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 27, 2024 05:02 AM IST

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Alok Kumar said that Rana was previously involved in 21 cases

The special cell of Delhi Police on Friday said it arrested a 53-year-old man who allegedly is the kingpin of an interstate firearms trafficking syndicate and supplied illegal firearms to gangs active in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Police said some of the people he supplied arms to include fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau and jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana. Police identified the arrested person as Intzar Rana, alias Langda, a resident of Bajedha Kalan village in Hapur district in UP. One semi-automatic pistol with three cartridges was recovered from Rana, officers said.

“Rana’s syndicate is the key supplier of firearms and ammunition to Bhau’s gang and is primarily involved in extorting money from businessmen, property dealers and traders in Haryana,” said a special cell officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Alok Kumar said that Rana was previously involved in 21 cases registered in Delhi, UP, and Haryana. In January 2022, an illegal firearm manufacturing unit was busted at his house in his native village following a raid by the UP Police that recovered 18 pistols, raw materials and tools used for manufacturing such firearms.

DCP Kumar said that the special cell’s southern range team was receiving information about Rana’s illegal activities. Teams were sent to various places in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana to track his movement. It was learnt that Rana would come near Ghazipur paper market in east Delhi on January 20 to show samples of his manufactured weapons to a key member of the Bhau gang.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid and around 6pm, Rana was spotted. The team asked him to surrender but he tried to flee and whipped out his pistol. But before he could fire at the police party, the personnel overpowered him after a brief scuffle,” added the DCP.

Rana’s interrogation revealed he was involved in illegal firearms manufacturing and supply for the past 20 years and was earlier associated with the Ranbir Rathi gang of UP. After his arrest in January 2022 in the firearms factory bust, Rana was jailed but soon after his release on bail, he began supplying arms to the Bawana and Bahu gangs, the officer said.

“Rana procured one pistol for 10,000 and sold it for anywhere between 20,000 and 25,000. He came in contact with Bhau through one Lokender Gogi, who was a fellow inmate in Tihar jail in 2022,” added the DCP.

