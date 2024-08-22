Man assaults doctors in Delhi for not giving his wife injection, held

A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedlyassaulting doctors and staffers at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park in east Delhi on Tuesday night, police said on Thursday. The suspect had come with a patient who was unhappy with the doctor’s treatment and argued with the doctor. The accused was identified as Mohammed Israr, a resident of Chauhan Bangar. (Representational image)

The accused was identified as Mohammed Israr, a resident of Chauhan Bangar who has a spare parts shop in Kashmere Gate, said deputy commissioner of police (north east) Joy Tirkey.

Police said that around 9pm, 52-year-old Sameena visited the hospital with her husband Israr complaining of a stomach ailment, saying she had diarrhoea. “She and her husband were unhappy with treatment given by the doctors. Sameena wanted an injection while doctors gave her tablets. This led to a heated exchange and Israr misbehaved with the doctors and other staff in Casualty ward of JPC Hospital,” Tirkey said.

Based on the complaint by the chief medical officer, a case under Section 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 132 (assault on public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and Israr was arrested.

In his complaint, he said that when the casualty doctors refused the treatment asked by the patient, her husband started abusing and shouting at the doctors, “hampering the treatment of patients in casualty”, the FIR said. The accused allegedly damaged property at the hospital, went to the nursing station and then shouted at them as well. In a video, Israr was seen challenging a staffer and shouting at him.

“He forcefully came inside the duty doctor’s room... He physically assaulted the doctors in the duty room...” the FIR said.

On July 9, in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, a woman died after childbirth after which her family members - about 50 of them - created ruckus in the department charging at the doctors forcing about 10 of them into a room. Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident comes in the midst of protests by resident doctors in Delhi’s government hospitals demanding safety and security for themselves.