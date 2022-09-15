Man attacked, robbed in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, police probe on

A 52-year-old man was attacked and robbed of by four assailants in north west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Wednesday, police said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

Police said the control room received a call at 5:30pm informing them about the robbery. Upon reaching the spot, the victim, identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, said he is a trader at the fruit mandi and was walking towards his car when the assailants attacked him and robbed him of ₹34,500 in cash, along with his mobile and some cards.

Singh said while he was walking towards his car through a narrow lane, one man was standing in his way and a second man came running from behind. “He held something against my back and then pressed my neck. Two more came and I tried to fight them but then I collapsed… When I woke up, they were gone and I was surrounded by people,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangani said that a case under section 392 (Robbery) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bharat Nagar police station.

Police have accessed CCTV footage of the area, with a senior police officer saying that the accused have been identified and teams have been formed to nab them.

Arresting update

During probe, police said, two teams were formed and tasked to nab the culprits at the earliest. CCTV footages near the place of incident and the exit routes were analysed and all four accused persons were identified. Based on local intelligence and consistent efforts, several raids were conducted and two robbers namely, Aashik alias Asif alias Ahiq alias Ashu, 24, and Mukesh, 24, have been arrested.

“Robbed cash Rs. 16,500 was recovered from their possession and further efforts are being made to trace the remaining co-accused persons,” Rangnani said.

According to police. accused Aashik is a dreaded and habitual criminal, previously found involved in more than 30 cases of robbery and theft and accused Mukesh is found previously involved in a snatching case.