Man beaten to death by five men in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar
A 21-year-old man was beaten to death by five men in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar early Wednesday, police said.
They identified the man only by his first name as Ritik, a resident of railway line area in Azadpur.
“We received a distress call around 1.30am regarding a quarrel in Meel Wala Park, Azadpur. On reaching the spot, our team found a man lying on the ground with blood splattered near his body. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (northwest), said.
The officer said police have identified the five perpetrators, who fled the spot after assaulting Ritik. “Raids are being conducted at their various possible hideouts and they will be nabbed shortly,” she added.
Police said the five men had “personal enmity” with Ritik and added the reason why he was murdered will be clear once the five men are arrested.
