Man beats live-in partner to death in south Delhi

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating to death his live-in partner at their house in Munirka on Tuesday, police said on Friday. The man was arrested a day later and an autopsy of the woman’s body indicated she was beaten to death, police said. The man was arrested a day later and an autopsy of the woman’s body indicated she was beaten to death. (Getty Images)

The victim, Lhing Janeng, 27, and the accused Jagminthang, 28, came from Manipur to Delhi and had been living together for the past year, investigators said.

A senior police officer said the control room was informed around 2pm on Tuesday about a body on the fifth floor of a residential building in Munirka, near Kranti Chowk. Police said they found the body with injury marks in some parts.

“The call was made by a woman who lived in the same building and was a friend of the couple’s. The woman’s boyfriend was also present. He had asked a friend to call for an ambulance after he found his girlfriend unresponsive. The ambulance driver checked her and told him she was dead. Meanwhile, the neighbour called the police,” the officer, requesting anonymity, said.

“During inspection, injury marks were found on the body. The scene of crime was inspected by crime and forensic teams,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Surendra Choudhary said that based on facts and medical examination, a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS was registered at Kishangarh police station.

Police said the two of them had been living together for the past year. “The couple was at home on Monday evening and had invited three friends for a party around 8pm,” the officer said, adding that the friends were also questioned.

Police said the friends, identified as Kapgoulal, Nemneithem and Kimneithem, told them that the couple got into a fight, which turned physical and the accused threatened to kill her. They left the house around midnight, according to a police inquiry.

“The body was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. The next day, post-mortem of deceased revealed that injuries present on body of deceased was possible due to physical assault and might be probable cause of death,” the officer said.

During interrogation on Wednesday, the accused allegedly kept misleading investigators but eventually confessed to the crime. “He said that he had thrashed the victim after a fight on Tuesday morning. He said he had seen the woman with her ex-boyfriend a few days ago. They had a physical altercation three days before the incident as well,” the officer said.

Bloodstained clothes worn by the accused at the time of the offence and his mobile phone were recovered, police said. The victim worked in a salon while the accused works at a call centre in Gurugram, they said.

The woman’s family was informed, and her body was handed over to them.