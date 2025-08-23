A 60-year-old man was apprehended after he allegedly raised slogans during chief minister Rekha Gupta’s public event in Gandhi Nagar on Friday. Police said that her security was not breached. The man was released after joint interrogation by police and other security agencies. Man briefly held for raising slogans against Lovely at Delhi CM’s public event

Police said that the man, identified as Praveen Sharma, was apprehended after he allegedly raised slogans against Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely while the legislator was addressing a public gathering, officials said.

According to police, Sharma, a resident of Ajeet Nagar in Gandhi Nagar, runs a cable TV business in the area and claims to have been a BJP worker for the last four decades.

“He was standing behind barricades in a street near the venue and shouted slogans, saying his voice should reach the chief minister,” said deputy commissioner of police Prashant Gautam, adding that Sharma was immediately removed from the spot.

Police clarified that there was no breach of the MLA’s security at any point

Gupta was attending an event called ‘Vastrika’ in Gandhi Nagar, the garment hub of New Delhi.

Gupta was physically assaulted at a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines on Wednesday morning by a 41-year-old man who came from Rajkot in Gujarat, and entered posing as a complainant.

The accused, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya , an auto driver by profession, was overpowered by the CM’s security team and others present there. A first information report (FIR) under the sections of attempt to murder has been filed against him.