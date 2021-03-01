IND USA
Representational Image.
Delhi: Man dead, brother injured for objecting to rash driving in Bindapur

At around 4.30am on Monday, Suraj succumbed to his injuries at the hospital even as police were looking for the alleged attackers. His body was shifted to the hospital's mortuary for autopsy
By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:50 PM IST

A 30-year-old man died and his brother sustained injuries when they were stabbed for allegedly objecting to a biker’s rash driving in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur late on Sunday night.

Police have arrested three suspects:19-year-old biker Piyush Sharma alias Kaku, Sandeep Sharma alias Monu,31, and Shiv Narayan, alias Chhotu Mukhbir,32.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said that on Monday, around 1 am, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital informed them about two men admitted with stab injuries. The police team that reached the hospital learnt that the injured men were brothers Suraj Prakash,30, and Chander Prakash, 28, both residents of Pratap Garden in Bindapur.

“Suraj couldn’t make a statement. According to Chander, one Kaku was riding his motorcycle rashly and took a cut in front of them. When the brothers objected to it, an altercation broke out between them before Kaku called his associates,” said DCP Meena.

Also Read | Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar murder

Police said Kaku became more aggressive when his associates, Monu, Chhotu Mukhbir, and some others arrived, and fished out a knife. The group allegedly assaulted the two brothers and stabbed them before fleeing the crime scene. “A case of attempted murder was registered on Chander’s complaint,” said the DCP.

At around 4.30am on Monday, Suraj succumbed to his injuries at the hospital even as police were looking for the alleged attackers. His body was shifted to the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy and Indian Penal Code’s section 302 (punishment for murder) was added in the case.

The police teams conducted raids at the possible hideouts of the suspects and arrested three of them. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered from Kaku, the police said.

Delhi Police’s statistics show the city witnessed 472 murders in 2020, 49 cases less than the previous year’s number of 521. Of the 472 murders, 44% murders were committed over personal enmity or dispute while 21% cases were over sudden provocation or trivial issues, the police data shows.

