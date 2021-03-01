IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar murder
Delhi Police personnel at the spot where 25-year-old Simran Kaur was stabbed by a snatcher on Saturday night in Adarsh Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Delhi Police personnel at the spot where 25-year-old Simran Kaur was stabbed by a snatcher on Saturday night in Adarsh Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
delhi news

Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar murder

Rajini Babbar, a resident of lane number 10, said that every 5-10 days they hear of a similar crime in the area. “The fact that Simran was targeted right in front of her house is scary. It reflects that criminals have no fear of entering residential areas to commit a crime,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:16 AM IST

Anvit Srivastava

anvit.srivastava@htlive.com

New DelhiThe Saturday night murder of a 25-year-old woman while trying to fight back against a snatcher on the busy Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar has left the residents of the neighbourhood “shocked and in fear” as they said that such incidents have become common. Locals alleged that the spot is barely 50 metres away from a police post, which often remains unmanned, because of which the snatcher managed to escape on Saturday.

Rajini Babbar, a resident of lane number 10, said that every 5-10 days they hear of a similar crime in the area. “The fact that Simran was targeted right in front of her house is scary. It reflects that criminals have no fear of entering residential areas to commit a crime,” she said.

General secretary of Adarsh Nagar Green residents welfare association, SN Singhal, also said that police presence in the area is insufficient, which encouraged criminal activities.

“Almost every evening, anti-social elements gather in parks in the area and create nuisance, making it difficult for locals, specially women and girls, to even walk through the areas. When we call the police, they send a policeman who takes a round of the area and goes back. The SHO has been made aware of these problems repeatedly, but nothing was done. We are waiting for more similar incidents to happen. Today, I’ve written a letter to the area DCP, senior officers and other concerned people, requesting strict action in this regard,” Singhal said.

Another woman, who lives in the same area but wished not to be named, said that the lane in which their houses are located, has gates but they are closed only late night around 11-11.30pm. “The road outside is a busy one, with shops on both sides. Who would think that an outsider can attack you in your own residential neighbourhood in front of so many people? This is very shocking,” she said.

Simran’s cousin, Taranjit Singh, who also lives in the same neighbourhood, said the locality has often reported snatching and robbery incidents. “Police presence during the night is sparse, which encourages street crimes,” he said.

The municipal councillor from Adarsh Nagar ward, Garima Gupta said that she has told the station house officer of Adarsh Nagar police station repeatedly to step up patrolling in the area during night time at least. “There is also a police post less than 50 metres from the spot of crime, which should always remain manned. So far there has been no serious action on such requests,” said Gupta, who had visited the spot.

Deepak Tiwari, the security guard who witnessed the attack on Simran, also recalls how he had a face-off with two thieves around 8-9 months ago. “I had caught them trying to enter a house in the same area. I attempted to catch the duo, but they threw stones at me. I chased them, but they managed to escape,” he said.

When asked about the allegations by local residents regarding the law and order, joint commissioner of police (northern range) SS Yadav refused to comment.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani also did not respond to multiple calls and text messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi delhi police
Close
Thermal screening of voters, hand sanitisation was a common practice witnessed across all polling booths.(ANI Photo)
Thermal screening of voters, hand sanitisation was a common practice witnessed across all polling booths.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Local issues top priority for voters in civic bypolls

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Of the five wards, Kalyanpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation) recorded the highest voter turnout at 59.72% and Shalimar Bagh (under North corporation) the lowest at 42.36%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening
Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening
education

JNU campus to open for final year MPhil grads from March 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The university has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police personnel at the spot where 25-year-old Simran Kaur was stabbed by a snatcher on Saturday night in Adarsh Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Delhi Police personnel at the spot where 25-year-old Simran Kaur was stabbed by a snatcher on Saturday night in Adarsh Nagar. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
delhi news

Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar murder

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Rajini Babbar, a resident of lane number 10, said that every 5-10 days they hear of a similar crime in the area. “The fact that Simran was targeted right in front of her house is scary. It reflects that criminals have no fear of entering residential areas to commit a crime,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel stand guard outside a mortuary after a woman identified as Simran Kaur was stabbed by a miscreant while snatching her necklace, at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
Security personnel stand guard outside a mortuary after a woman identified as Simran Kaur was stabbed by a miscreant while snatching her necklace, at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: 25-year-old murdered during snatching bid in Adarsh Nagar

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:07 AM IST
A CCTV footage of the incident, which was widely shared on social media on Sunday, shows the attacker first lunging at the chain of the woman, identified as Simran Kaur, as she is returning home from a nearby market with her mother and two-year-old daughter
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

25-year-old stabbed while fending off snatching bid in Adarsh Nagar, dies

By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death when she fought back against a snatcher in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Saturday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per official figures, 59.19% votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95% in Trilokpuri, 55.60% in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58% in Rohini-C, and 43.23% in Shalimar Bagh (north) wards. (Representative Image)(HT)
As per official figures, 59.19% votes were cast in Kalyanpuri, 55.95% in Trilokpuri, 55.60% in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58% in Rohini-C, and 43.23% in Shalimar Bagh (north) wards. (Representative Image)(HT)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: AAP, BJP, Congress exude confidence of victory

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party in-charge for MCD (municipal corporations) affairs Durgesh Pathak said he visited polling booths in various wards and was confident of winning all five wards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
delhi news

4th week of 'Switch Delhi' campaign to focus on raising awareness among RWAs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The fourth week of the Delhi government's eight-week campaign, which aims at sensitizing every Delhiite about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles, will begin on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Covid-19: List of private, govt hospitals vaccinating people above 60, or above 45 with comorbidities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Starting March 1, all people above the age of 60, or those above 45 with existing illnesses that make them more susceptible to Covid-19, will be allowed to sign up to receive coronavirus vaccines at government and private facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tests per million count stand at 6,51,615 tests and 1,23,80,699 samples have been tested so far in Delhi.(PTI)
The tests per million count stand at 6,51,615 tests and 1,23,80,699 samples have been tested so far in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The Capital’s active caseload stands at 1,335 after witnessing a slight jump from 1,307 reported on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man gets a dose as Covid-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
A man gets a dose as Covid-19 vaccine drive starts at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

One year on, LNJP corona warriors recall raging pandemic, challenges

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:03 PM IST
It's been one year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, and daily cases and death counts have both come down significantly, and scenes of distress in the hospital's corridors and outside morgue have been replaced by talks about the ongoing vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Noida metro trains 'skipping' some stations during peak hours; citizens protest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Among the stations skipped by the metro train during the peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm on weekdays) are Sector 101 and Sector 50, which is dedicated to the transgender community, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes as police personnel check their identity cards during Delhi Municipal by-polls at Kalyanpuri, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes as police personnel check their identity cards during Delhi Municipal by-polls at Kalyanpuri, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi MCD bypolls: 32.25% voters turnout till 1:30pm; 38.85% at Kalyanpuri

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The results of these bye-elections are likely to have an impact on the big-ticket 2022 Delhi civic polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy security deployment at Terminal 3 of IGI airport in New Delhi (HT File Photo)
Heavy security deployment at Terminal 3 of IGI airport in New Delhi (HT File Photo)
delhi news

19 passengers caught with ammunition at IGI airport this year: Police

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:49 PM IST
A senior police official said all such passengers face criminal proceedings under the Arms Act, adding that it was a 'matter of concern' that despite warnings passengers carry ammunition, knowingly or unknowingly, with them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thermal guns are being used to measure temperature of each voter and masks and sanitiser bottles being provided at polling stations, an official said.(PTI)
Thermal guns are being used to measure temperature of each voter and masks and sanitiser bottles being provided at polling stations, an official said.(PTI)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: Amid Covid-19 protocols 20.38% voters turnout in first four hours

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:33 PM IST
By 11:30am, the overall turnout across the five wards was 20.38 per cent, with Kalyanpur ward recording the maximum 25.69 per cent, a senior official of the State Election Commission in Delhi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes with SDPI. Six others were also injured in Kerala's Alappuzha district. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)
The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes with SDPI. Six others were also injured in Kerala's Alappuzha district. (HT Archive/For Representational Purposes Only)
delhi news

10 police teams to probe woman death stabbed for resisting snatching

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:04 PM IST
A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac