Man dies after jumping in front of train at Mandi House metro station
Published on Jan 18, 2023 09:45 PM IST
The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Poornia in Bihar, they said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered from him.
PTI |
A 26-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at the Mandi House metro station here on Wednesday, police said.
A senior police officer said a call was received at around 2:30 pm stating that a man had jumped in front of train at Mandi House metro station.
The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.
