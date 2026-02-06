Man dies after robbery bid assault in Seelampur, 2 held
Police said the victim was taken to JPC Hospital by locals where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered and interrogation is on to establish motive and role of others.
A 54-year-old man died after being allegedly restrained and assaulted during a robbery attempt in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding that two accused, including a woman, have been arrested.
Police said they received information around 3pm about an unconscious man being taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital by members of the public. “On reaching the hospital, doctors declared the man dead,” a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Banarsi Das, a Seelampur resident who worked at a band shop in the area, police said.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that Das was attacked during an alleged robbery attempt. “The victim came with a horse to buy an accessory for the animal. He was paying when the suspects came and chocked him from behind before assaulting him after which he lost consciousness,” the officer said. Locals caught hold of a man and a woman, who was accompanied by an infant, and alerted police.
A case has been registered at Seelampur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused have been arrested, police said. Officers added that interrogation is underway to establish the motive, recover stolen property, if any, and ascertain whether more people were involved. Further investigation is in progress, they added.
