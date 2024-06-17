Man dies as 500L plastic water tank falls on him in northwest Delhi

A 57-year-old man was killed in a freak accident on Sunday night after a 500 litre plastic water tank installed at a temple in Model Town in northwest Delhi collapsed and fell on him, police officers aware of the case said on Monday. Police said the incident came to light at 10.22pm, when a private hospital in Model Town informed them about a man being admitted with a severe head injury. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Meena said the victim was identified as Munni Lal, a resident of a nearby slum cluster.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Police said the incident came to light at 10.22pm, when a private hospital in Model Town informed them about a man being admitted with a severe head injury. When police reached the hospital, they were informed that the man, identified as Lal, had died.

Officers said a preliminary investigation revealed that Lal was sitting inside the temple when the water tank installed on a pedestal at a height of around 5ft collapsed and fell on him. “He was sitting against the wall of the pedestal and suddenly, the tank fell on him. Inquiry revealed that the pedestal was unstable from one side, which led to the tank collapsing,” an investigator said, on condition of anonymity.

Locals rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Meena said that a case under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered against unknown people and an investigation was taken up. “So far, we have not found any foul play, but teams are looking, and action will be taken if we find anything,” the DCP said.