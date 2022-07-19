Man dies in Delhi over honking & parking argument; one arrested: Police
In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man died after he was attacked with bricks and stones by a group of six men following an altercation over honking and parking of a car near Saket Metro station in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
On Monday, one of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Priyanshu, was arrested.
The alleged road rage took place around 1:30am and the victim succumbed to his injuries around 4:30am the next day.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said on July 16 at 2:53am, the Saket police station received a call saying a person was lying near gate number 2 of Saket metro station. The caller told police that the person was bleeding profusely. When the police arrived, they didn’t find the man as he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital.
Also Read: Now, every Wednesday will be a ‘no-honking’ day in Mumbai
The victim, identified as Rohit, was pronounced dead in the morning.
According to police, Rohit was injured in a fight that took place near the metro station. The police met a friend of his, Rahul Yadav, a resident of Saidullajab, who was with him at the time of the fight, police said.
Yadav told police that he along with Rohit and two other friends, Ashu Yadav and Amit Jain, were in a car and while they were parking their vehicle near gate number 2 of the metro station, five to six boys who were standing there, reportedly picked up a fight and started to attack Rohit with bricks and stones.
A case of murder, attempt to culpable homicide and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 302, 308, and 34 and investigation was started, said DCP Jaiker.
During the probe, the DCP said, different teams were formed and hundreds of CCTV cameras were checked to identify and nab the suspects.
“His interrogation revealed that he and his five friends were standing at the metro station gate when four men arrived in a car near them and wanted to park it on the space where they were standing. The car driver blew the horn but the six did not move aside. After this, an altercation broke out and two of the six men assaulted Rohit on his head with bricks and stones. Thereafter, all six fled. We are trying to nab other suspects,” added the DCP.
-
‘He doesn’t feel like…': Tejashwi claims BJP leader wanted to join RJD
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nityanand Rai expressed bJP leader & MoS Nityanand Rai's desire to join his party, triggering counter from the saffron party. “BJP leader & MoS Nityanand Rai met me & expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there,” ANI quoted Yadav on Monday.
-
Himachal: Landslide hits petrol pump site in Kangra, six labourers injured
Six labourers were injured after a landslide struck a petrol station construction site near Kangra Flour Mill on the Kangra-Tanda road on Monday night. The labourers were admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, from where one of the seriously injured has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. The landslide occurred at the site where land was being excavated for the construction of a petrol pump.
-
Bengaluru: Ola to invest $500 mln in battery innovation and indigenous cell R&D
Ola Electric, India's largest electric vehicles company, on Monday said it will invest $500 million in setting up a battery innovation centre and promoting indigenous cell research and development in India. The company plans to set up a state-of-the-art 'Battery Innovation Center' in Bengaluru. Ola Electric said it will recruit "top global talent including 500 PhDs and engineers who will be supported by an additional 1000 researchers in India and multiple other global centres".
-
Delhi Metro’s Blue Line snag impacts peak hour services on one section
Train services on the Delhi Metro's busy Blue Line were impacted on Tuesday morning due to a technical snag leading to a delay in service between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations, officials said. DMRC first tweeted at 8:04am to acknowledge the snag and inform commuters about a delay on this section of the Blue Line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali/Noida Electronic City). The issue is yet to be rectified, impacting operations for over two hours.
-
Patna: Two PFI activists sent to judicial custody
Two PFI activists were on Monday sent to judicial custody after Patna police completed their questioning. Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon told HT that a joint team NIA and Patna police officials interrogated Mohammad Athar Parvez and Mohammad Armaan Malik after police had taken them on remand for 48 hours. According to police, Danish reportedly has connections with terrorists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Yemen, and Gulf countries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics