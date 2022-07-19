Man dies in Delhi over honking & parking argument; one arrested: Police

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old man died after he was attacked with bricks and stones by a group of six men following an altercation over honking and parking of a car near Saket Metro station in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

On Monday, one of the suspects, identified as 22-year-old Priyanshu, was arrested.

The alleged road rage took place around 1:30am and the victim succumbed to his injuries around 4:30am the next day.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said on July 16 at 2:53am, the Saket police station received a call saying a person was lying near gate number 2 of Saket metro station. The caller told police that the person was bleeding profusely. When the police arrived, they didn’t find the man as he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

The victim, identified as Rohit, was pronounced dead in the morning.

According to police, Rohit was injured in a fight that took place near the metro station. The police met a friend of his, Rahul Yadav, a resident of Saidullajab, who was with him at the time of the fight, police said.

Yadav told police that he along with Rohit and two other friends, Ashu Yadav and Amit Jain, were in a car and while they were parking their vehicle near gate number 2 of the metro station, five to six boys who were standing there, reportedly picked up a fight and started to attack Rohit with bricks and stones.

A case of murder, attempt to culpable homicide and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 302, 308, and 34 and investigation was started, said DCP Jaiker.

During the probe, the DCP said, different teams were formed and hundreds of CCTV cameras were checked to identify and nab the suspects.

“His interrogation revealed that he and his five friends were standing at the metro station gate when four men arrived in a car near them and wanted to park it on the space where they were standing. The car driver blew the horn but the six did not move aside. After this, an altercation broke out and two of the six men assaulted Rohit on his head with bricks and stones. Thereafter, all six fled. We are trying to nab other suspects,” added the DCP.

