Municipal workers remove water from a waterlogged road after heavy rains, at Ring Road near ITO in New Delhi on Monday, July 19. (PTI)
Man drowns in Delhi’s waterlogged Pul Prahladpur underpass

The deceased, identified as Ravi Chautala, was taking a selfie or making a video on his mobile phone when he went deep into the water and drowned, the police said
By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:01 PM IST

A 27-year-old man died by drowning in the waterlogged Pul Prahladpur underpass on Monday afternoon, police said. The deceased, identified as Ravi Chautala, was taking a selfie or making a video on his mobile phone when he went deep into the water and drowned, the police said.

The underpass was closed for all movement in the morning due to the incessant rains that have lashed Delhi-NCR, causing waterlogging and traffic jam. Police barricades have been placed to block the roads leading to the underpass that is nearly half filled with rain water since morning.

Also Read | Heavy rainfall causes traffic disruption in Gurugram, other NCR cities

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said the police received a call at 1.37pm about drowning of a man in Pul Prahladpur railway underpass. Rescue teams of the fire department and divers were called in but they could not save him. Chautala’s body was fished out of the waterlogged underpass.

Chautala was a resident of south Delhi’s Gautampuri in Jaitpur, which is not too far from the underpass. The body was sent to AIIMS for autopsy and the family of the deceased is being informed, said the DCP.

“Locals said Chautala waded into deep water to take a selfie or for a video. Inquest proceedings are being conducted,” he added.

