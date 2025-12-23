Nearly a week after a 30-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Mohan Garden, Delhi Police said on Monday that they have arrested her husband for killing her and staging it as a suicide. Man held for killing wife, staging death as suicide

Police identified the accused as Sushil Yadav, a cab driver. He killed his wife, Arti Yadav, during adomestic dispute, police said, adding that he had been on the run since the murder on December 14.

An FIR has been registered in the matter on the complaint of their seven-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the couple got into a fight over house chores and other issues and the accused allegedly strangled his wife to death. Their three children were sleeping in another room.

A senior police officer said that the police was informed about the death on December 15 and it was suspected to be a suicide. “A chunni was found lying next to her,” which her husband claimed she had used.

Adding that “initially, we thought it was a suicide case,” the officer further said, “The kids also did not say anything because they were too scared.”

However, the autopsy revealed that she had strangulation marks on her neck, contradicting the theory established around her death. During the investigation, police found that Sushil had fled his home and could not be traced.

On December 16, the eldest daughter, aged 7, was called in to the police station where she gave a statement alleging that she had witnessed her father killed her mother.

The FIR, accessed by HT, said, “My father and my mother were fighting and I could not sleep. After some time, I put aside my blanket and was watching them when my father came to me and told me to sleep. I could hear my mother’s screams. After some time, my father came and told me not to disturb my mother as she was sleeping. He said he was leaving for his duty. But I saw him pressing a pillow on my mother’s face.”

Police said Sushil was traced toDwarkaand arrested on Friday. He has been booked for murder.

In a separate incident in Dwarka’s Uttam Nagar, a group of three boys stabbed a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death and injured his friend over an old enmity on Sunday, police have said.Two of the accused have been apprehended. Police are verifying their ages.

The minor victim, identified as Nizam, was roaming around with his friend Sameer (21) in Kali Basti area when three boys surrounded them and picked a fight.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, “There’s old enmity between the boys.”