Man, his grandmother stabbed over noise complaint in Delhi’s Mehrauli

A 66-year-old woman and her grandson sustained head injuries when they were attacked with knives and sticks by a group of men for objecting to shouting and abusing outside their house in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area late Tuesday night. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the victims has been identified as Murti Devi and her 22-year-old grandson Karan, residents of Mehrauli ward number 2. The accused have been identified as Sunder alias Kaku, Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore alias Ghoda, Nand Lal alias Kulli, Ravinder alias Ladoo and Vishal. While four have been arrested, police are still looking for Nand Kishore and Nand Lal.

Police said they received a control room call at 12.11am on Wednesday regarding stabbing. When police reached the spot, they were informed that two persons - Karan and his grandmother Murti Devi - have been injured and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

On further enquiry, the family told police that six persons, all are resident of same ward, had attacked Murti Devi and Karan with knife and stick. The police staff reached the hospital where the injured Karan told them that on Tuesday around 11.30pm, Sundar and Ravinderwere shouting and using abusive language opposite his house, hence his grandmother Murti Devi asked them to leave the place so that she can sleep but they did not leave. They scuffled with Karan and his grandmother. He raised an alarm and when his family members came out, both the men fled the spot.

However, about 15 minutes later, Sunder creturned along with Ravinder, Amar , Nand Kishore, Nand Lal and Vishal. “Sundar was carrying a knife and Ravinder was carrying a stick. They caught hold of Karan and his grandmother and Sundar stabbed Murti Devi and Karan. Ravinder also injured them both on their heads with the stick,” the DCP said.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station and four persons have been arrested. Team are looking for the two absconding accused, they said.