Man, his grandmother stabbed over noise complaint in Delhi’s Mehrauli
A 66-year-old woman and her grandson sustained head injuries when they were attacked with knives and sticks by a group of men for objecting to shouting and abusing outside their house in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area late Tuesday night. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the victims has been identified as Murti Devi and her 22-year-old grandson Karan, residents of Mehrauli ward number 2. The accused have been identified as Sunder alias Kaku, Amar Bhindi, Nand Kishore alias Ghoda, Nand Lal alias Kulli, Ravinder alias Ladoo and Vishal. While four have been arrested, police are still looking for Nand Kishore and Nand Lal.
Police said they received a control room call at 12.11am on Wednesday regarding stabbing. When police reached the spot, they were informed that two persons - Karan and his grandmother Murti Devi - have been injured and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre.
On further enquiry, the family told police that six persons, all are resident of same ward, had attacked Murti Devi and Karan with knife and stick. The police staff reached the hospital where the injured Karan told them that on Tuesday around 11.30pm, Sundar and Ravinderwere shouting and using abusive language opposite his house, hence his grandmother Murti Devi asked them to leave the place so that she can sleep but they did not leave. They scuffled with Karan and his grandmother. He raised an alarm and when his family members came out, both the men fled the spot.
However, about 15 minutes later, Sunder creturned along with Ravinder, Amar , Nand Kishore, Nand Lal and Vishal. “Sundar was carrying a knife and Ravinder was carrying a stick. They caught hold of Karan and his grandmother and Sundar stabbed Murti Devi and Karan. Ravinder also injured them both on their heads with the stick,” the DCP said.
Based on the complaint, a case under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station and four persons have been arrested. Team are looking for the two absconding accused, they said.
-
Delhi Police arrest murder suspect who was on the run for 21 years
The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man who was on the run for the last 21 years after allegedly murdering a trade union leader in Okhla industrial area in 2001 and was declared a 'proclaimed offender' by the court. Priyanka Kashyap, deputy commissioner of police (east), said that acting on a tip-off, 48-year-old Anjani Kumar Singh was nabbed by a police team from Okhla industrial area.
-
Cash-strapped MCD to levy garbage user charges on more commercial properties
Cash-strapped unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to levy “garbage user charges” on more number of commercial properties so that its present fee collection of ₹18-19 lakh a month increases to about ₹10 crore a month, officials in the know of the matter have said.
-
MCD polls: Supreme Court notice to Centre, Delhi election commission
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre and the Delhi state election commission on a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party for conducting municipal elections in the Capital without any further delay. Act, 2022 on April 5, the State Election Commission issued notification on April 20 suspending indefinitely all preparatory efforts for the conduct of the 2022 elections.
-
Day after woman gave birth outside Safdarjung, doctors criticise admin notices to 5 medics
A day after a 21-year-old woman gave birth outside south Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, resulting in the hospital taking action against five doctors from the gynaecology department, several resident doctors' associations have criticised the hospital administration for “pinning the blame on junior doctors” to “escape responsibility”. On Tuesday, a 21-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh delivered a baby outside Safdarjung Hospital nearly 12 hours after the doctors allegedly denied her admission.
-
Heavy showers bring relief from sultry weather, but flood Delhi roads
Intense thundershowers lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, bringing respite from the hot and humid conditions prevailing in the city even as waterlogging was reported from several key road stretches affecting movement of traffic. India Meteorological Department said Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded 52.4mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm. It added that Palam recorded a 'heavy' rainfall spell of 92.4mm during the same duration.
