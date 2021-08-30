Man impersonates as lawyer to join hearing in rape case at Rohini court, arrested

The police have arrested a man for impersonating a lawyer and appearing for a rape victim during a bail hearing in the Rohini Court on Saturday.

During the hearing, the man, identified as Mukesh Kumar, began arguing in favour of the accused despite claiming to be representing the victim, which prompted the judge to ask the Bar Association to intervene. He was found out when he couldn’t furnish the Bar Association with a valid enrolment number.

The police arrested him hours later, after the Association and the rape victim’s parents filed a complaint at the Prashant Vihar police station. The police said Kumar works as a lawyer’s assistant in Bihar and they are investigating if he has criminal antecedents.

The matter was reported on Saturday during a bail hearing at the Rohini court for a man arrested on charges of rape in 2019. Apart from the accused man’s representation, lawyers from the government and the women’s commission were also in court during the hearing. Kumar introduced himself as the victim’s lawyer and claimed in court that the women’s commission and police were pressuring her to withdraw her complaint, and even said they were opposing the victim’s bail.

He also claimed that the victim wanted the accused to get bail so that they can get married.

Suspicious at his disjointed arguments, the judge hearing the case asked the Bar Association to intervene. Kumar’s impersonation came to light when he could not produce any valid identity documents, registration details or an enrolment number.

It was then revealed that he used to work as an assistant to a lawyer in Bihar and bought a white shirt, black trousers and shoes from a showroom near the court on Saturday, after which he headed into a courtroom.

The Prashant Vihar police registered an FIR on a complaint from the Bar Association and the victims’ family.