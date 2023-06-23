Man injured after two bike-borne assailants open fire in Delhi’s CR Park: Police

A man driving a car was injured while his friend seated on the front passenger seat escaped unhurt after two bike-borne masked assailants fired a bullet at them on a street at Chittaranjan Park in south Delhi on Thursday night, police said. The car driver was hit by a bullet in his finger after it pierced through the windowpane of his vehicle. (Representative file image)

The car driver was hit by a bullet in his finger after it pierced through the windowpane of his vehicle.

A case of firing and attempt to murder was registered at the CR Park police station against unknown persons, police said.

Also Read: Bihar: Man killed, another injured after bike-borne assailants open fire

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that on Thursday at 8:14pm, the police control room received a call regarding a firing incident at C-block in CR Park in which one person was injured.

A police team went there and learnt that two people named Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmed were travelling in a car.

“Gupta was driving the car and talking on the phone. All of a sudden there was a single round shot from the driver’s side. The bullet pierced through the driver’s side window and injured Gupta’s finger. Further enquiry revealed that two people with their faces covered were following the car on a bike. We are probing the case further,” added DCP Chowdhary.

Police are investigating the case and trying to ascertain if the case stemmed from personal enmity or business rivalry angles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON