Home / Cities / Delhi News / Man injured after two bike-borne assailants open fire in Delhi’s CR Park: Police

Man injured after two bike-borne assailants open fire in Delhi’s CR Park: Police

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 23, 2023 12:12 PM IST

A case of firing and attempt to murder was registered at the CR Park police station against unknown persons

A man driving a car was injured while his friend seated on the front passenger seat escaped unhurt after two bike-borne masked assailants fired a bullet at them on a street at Chittaranjan Park in south Delhi on Thursday night, police said.

The car driver was hit by a bullet in his finger after it pierced through the windowpane of his vehicle. (Representative file image)
The car driver was hit by a bullet in his finger after it pierced through the windowpane of his vehicle. (Representative file image)

The car driver was hit by a bullet in his finger after it pierced through the windowpane of his vehicle.

A case of firing and attempt to murder was registered at the CR Park police station against unknown persons, police said.

Also Read: Bihar: Man killed, another injured after bike-borne assailants open fire

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that on Thursday at 8:14pm, the police control room received a call regarding a firing incident at C-block in CR Park in which one person was injured.

A police team went there and learnt that two people named Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmed were travelling in a car.

“Gupta was driving the car and talking on the phone. All of a sudden there was a single round shot from the driver’s side. The bullet pierced through the driver’s side window and injured Gupta’s finger. Further enquiry revealed that two people with their faces covered were following the car on a bike. We are probing the case further,” added DCP Chowdhary.

Police are investigating the case and trying to ascertain if the case stemmed from personal enmity or business rivalry angles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

Topics
firing incident
firing incident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out