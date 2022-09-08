Man jumps to death from Delhi’s Civic Centre, probe on

A 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after jumping off the Civic Centre complex, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered.

A senior police officer said the deceased worked as a data entry operator on the eighth floor of the 28-storey building. “At 10.25 am, Civic Centre security in-charge SK Tiwari said an unknown person was lying dead in front of the Income-Tax building in ‘E-2’ block.,” the officer said.

Police said that according to CCTV footage, the man can be seen going to the 20th floor of the building, then going back down to the eighth floor to keep his bag, before going to the 26th floor. From there, he is seen taking the staircase to an upper floor.

During enquiry, police said, the deceased’s wife said her husband he had health issues and had been suffering from stomach-related ailment for some time, adding that a further investigation is on.