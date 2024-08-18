Man killed after AC unit falls on him in Delhi

An 18-year-old man died and his 17-year-old friend was injured after the outdoor unit of an air conditioner fell on them from the second floor of a three-storey residential building in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, police said on Sunday. The incident, which took place on Saturday, came to light after a video surfaced on social media, in which the two men were seen talking and hugging while standing near a two-wheeler. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased was identified as Jitesh Kumar, a resident of Doriwalan area. Police identified his friend only by his first name of Pranshu, and said that the 17-year-old suffered injuries on his waist and back.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, came to light after a video surfaced on social media, in which the two men were seen talking and hugging while standing near a two-wheeler. Halfway through the video, the outdoor unit of an AC was purportedly seen falling on them, and passersby rushed to help them.

Police said they are investigating the matter to ascertain what led the appliance to fall. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

“Locals called the police control room at around 7pm. We were told that an AC unit fell on a man. We went to the spot and found that two people were injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital, where Jitesh was declared dead and his friend Pranshu was found injured. He is undergoing treatment and is unfit for statement currently,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 125 A (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) at the Deshbandhu Gupta police station.

Family of the deceased said he was going to drop his friend home and had left 5 mins before the incident took place at around 6.50 pm.

According to officers, a family lives in the second-floor apartment from where the unit fell, and investigators questioned them whether the AC had been recently repaired, and if the structure supporting it was rusting or deteriorating.

Police said a forensic team has examined the scene and will submit a report.