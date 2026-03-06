Man killed as families clash over water balloon thrown on Holi in Delhi; minor among 5 held

A 26-year-old man was killed and at least three people injured after clashes broke out between two families from different communities in Uttam Nagar’s JJ Colony in southwest Delhi over a water-filled balloon thrown by a minor girl during Holi celebrations, police officers said Thursday. An altercation broke out between the two families and their argument turned into a violent clash during which they assaulted each other, police said. (Hindustan Times file photo for representation)

By Thursday evening, police said they had arrested four people and apprehended a minor boy – all from the Muslim family involved in the incident.

Heavy police deployment was made in the neighbourhood as the clash sparked communal tension, with several people gathering outside the Muslim family’s house and allegedly attempting to attack it, said a senior police official who asked not to be identified.

The police presence prevented further escalation. Senior officers visited the area, met the deceased’s family, and assured swift action, said another officer, who also asked not to be named.

According to police, the clash broke out around 10.30pm on Wednesday when an 11-year-old girl from a Hindu family was celebrating Holi on her terrace, throwing water balloons at people walking below. One balloon hit a Muslim woman, who raised an objection.

“An altercation broke out between the two families. Their argument turned into a violent clash during which they assaulted each other,” one of the officers cited above said.

At least four people, including three from the Hindu family, were injured and admitted to hospitals. Tarun Kumar, 26, succumbed to his injuries during treatment Thursday morning, the officer added.

Kumar’s family alleged the girl was playing on the terrace and threw a balloon at relatives in the lane, which fell on the road and burst, splashing coloured water onto the woman. Kumar’s relative Maan Singh, who was among those injured in the clashes, alleged that the woman began hurling abuses and “gathered family members” to attack them.

The matter was initially resolved after family members of the girl (Hindu family) apologised and went home. Kumar, Singh said, was not present during that fight.

Kumar, who was pursuing a digital marketing course, was returning home on his motorcycle after celebrating Holi with friends and had no knowledge of the altercation when he was waylaid in the lane and assaulted by eight to ten people with rods, sticks, and stones, according to his uncle, Tek Chand.

“My nephew had no idea about the fight. But he was still attacked. They thrashed him brutally and even threw a big stone on his chest when he was lying injured on the road,” Chand alleged.

On Thursday, Kumar’s family and neighbours protested outside Uttam Nagar police station, demanding action. Members of a Hindu political outfit joined, raising slogans. Later, protesters returned to the neighbourhood and allegedly tried to attack the Muslim family’s house, prompting police intervention.

“Security personnel in adequate numbers have been deployed in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and no one will be allowed to breach the law-and-order situation,” a senior police officer said, asking not to be named.