Man killed his two children in fit of rage in Delhi, shows probe

A day after a 42-year-old man killed his children and assaulted his wife before dying by suicide at a railway track near the Anand Vihar railway station, the Delhi Police on Sunday said the man carried out the murders in a “fit of rage”. Senior police officers said that the children were found with their throats slit. Their mother has multiple injuries to her face, neck and chest, they added. (Representational image)

The decomposed bodies of the children — aged 13 and nine — were found on Saturday after the police broke open the door. Their mother, 42-year-old Sannu Singh, was lying unconscious and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The accused was identified as Shyam Singh.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Sagar Singh Kalsi (east) said the team also recovered footage from near the house and ruled out the involvement of others. “We suspect that Singh was the one who attacked his family between Thursday and Friday. In one of the footage, he is seen walking outside his house alone. We think he left after the incident and went to the tracks. However, we are waiting for Sannu’s statement to connect the dots,” said Kalsi. The woman is undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Though her condition was said to be critical, police said she is now out of danger.

Police said the motive behind the murders and the suicide was yet to be ascertained. However, the initial inquiry revealed that Singh had been drinking a lot and often picked up fights with his family. Police said they were also looking into the family’s claims of “financial woes” which pushed Singh to attack his wife and children before killing himself.

The Delhi Police found the bodies of the two siblings close to their mother who was lying injured and unconscious. The house was locked from the outside and the father was missing until evening when his body was discovered on the railway track.

“There was no big marital discord or family issues. However, Singh’s family said he used to consume liquor and fight with his wife and others. We think the murders and the suicide were not planned but executed in a fit of rage. We are waiting for Sannu to recover and then can record her statement” said the officer.

The matter came to light on Friday when Singh’s brother tried to call him but could not get through since Singh’s phone was switched off. The brother later went to Singh’s home, found it locked and sensed a foul smell emanating from inside. He called the police who then broke into the house and found the bodies.

The family bought the house in Pandav Nagar and moved in last year.