Man killed in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi, accused arrested

A 19-year-old man was shot dead in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area late on Thursday night, police said, adding that his friend has been arrested over the same.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the victim has been identified as Nazim, a resident of Kabir Basti. According to police, they received information from Bara Hindu Rao hospital at 12:20am on Friday that he had been brought to the hospital by a neighbour named Rahul, and that he was declared dead.

DCP Kalsi said that investigations revealed Nazim was at a party being held at the first floor of a rented house. At the party, two of Nazim’s friends, Bhurey and Sujal, started accusing him of passing information of their activities and instigated one Amaan against him. “Amaan fired at Nazim with a country-made pistol,” he said, adding that a used bullet case and blood was found at the spot.

Police said one Durgesh alias Rishi was informed about the incident, and he brought Nazim’s body down to the ground floor and asked Nazim’s neighbour Rahul to take him to the hospital.

Police then used informants and technical intelligence to track down and arrest Amaan. Officials said blood-stained clothes and the weapon used have also been recovered.