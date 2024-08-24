Man kills daughter, wife for not taking back Pocso case in Delhi

A man, facing charges of sexually harassing his 16-year-old daughter, murdered the teenager along with his 38-year-old wife on Saturday morning after they refused to withdraw the case against him in Narela, police said. The victim’s neighbours heard screams and commotions from the house of the victims on Saturday morning and called the police at 9.05am, police said. (Representational image)

Investigators said that the38-year-old man had assaulted his wife and child earlier as well, and is now absconding even as police have formed teams to arrest him.

“An investigating officer reached the house and found two women lying unconscious in a room on the ground floor of the house. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. We have registered a case against the husband who is on the run,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Ravi Kumar Singh.

Police said that the couple had been living separately for the last two years, when the man left his wife.

“The suspect was in a relationship with another woman,” said the DCP.

In November 2023, the suspect’s wife and sister-in-law went to his house and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. She filed a complaint against the two for assault, criminal restraint, and criminal intimidation, after which a first information report was registered.

Later, in January 2024, his daughter lodged a case against him for sexually harassing her.

The case was registered in Narela under sections of the Pocso Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault to woman with the intent of outraging her modesty) and 354B (assault to woman with intent to disrobe her).

The suspect was sent to jail for two months in the Pocso case and got out on bail in March, police said.

The case was in the trial stage since March 20 and the suspect had been pressuring the victims to withdraw the case.

The woman used to run a general store in the area, while her daughter was a Class 9 student at a government school.

“The suspect tried to pressure the mother and daughter to withdraw their case against him, but they had repeatedly refused to do so,” said the DCP.

Police officers said that locals and neighbours have told them that the suspect had barged into the victims’ home once before as well earlier this year and fought them.

Meanwhile, the girlfriend’s assault case was charge sheeted in a local court on August 20, the DCP added.

“On Saturday morning, he came to meet his wife and daughter and an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage, he hit them both with an iron pan and fled,” said the DCP.

A district crime team and FSL Team were called on the spot for examination. Police said multiple teams have been formed and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.