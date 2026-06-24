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    Man kills fellow labourer, 35, over financial dispute

    The suspect sat beside the body for a few hours. Other labourers spotted him and the victim’s body, and informed the police, said a police officer

    Published on: Jun 24, 2026 3:38 AM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
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    New Delhi: A 25-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old fellow worker by strangulating him with a cotton towel at a secluded place near Harswaroop Colony in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri late Sunday night over a financial dispute, police said on Tuesday.

    In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near Rajokari village in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Tuesday morning. (Representational image)
    In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near Rajokari village in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Tuesday morning. (Representational image)

    The suspect allegedly after killing his fellow worker sat beside the body for a few hours. Other labourers spotted him and the victim’s body, and informed the police, said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

    Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south) Anant Mittal said that in the early hours of Monday, a call regarding a body lying near Asthal Mandir Road in Harswaroop Colony was received at the Fatehpur Beri police station. Upon reaching the scene, police found the victim lying on the ground and a white towel was tied around his neck. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead.

    “We registered a case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the suspect, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. Our investigation revealed that both were labourers and had entered into an altercation over a monetary dispute during which the suspect strangulated his fellow labourer to death,” DCP Mittal added.

    In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near Rajokari village in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Tuesday morning, police said.

    The boy lived with his family in the nearby neighbourhood. His family told police that he had left home on Monday morning for a walk but did not return home till late night. The family then started looking for him and found his body hanging from a tree in the forested area. Thereafter, the police were informed, said a police officer, adding that the body was sent to a government hospital’s mortuary for autopsy.

    “The autopsy report would tell us the boy was murdered or it is a case of suicide by hanging,” the officer added.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

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    Home/Cities/Delhi News/Man Kills Fellow Labourer, 35, Over Financial Dispute
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