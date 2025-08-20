A 48-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his 16-year-old nephew in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri area. Police said the deceased had earlier scolded and slapped his niece which upset her brother (accused) who then attacked his uncle with a sharp object. Senior police officers said legal action has been initiated against the juvenile. Man kills uncle in northeast Delhi

According to the police, a call about the stabbing incident was made around 7.50pm on Monday. Police said the victim, who works at a grocery store, was rushed to GTB Hospital by his family members.

Ashish Mishra, DCP (northeast) said, “We found that the man had succumbed to injuries and was declared “brought dead” by doctors. A case was registered at Nand Nagri police station. We spoke to the family and conducted an enquiry. It was found that the victim had scolded his niece (minor). The girl informed her brother who then stabbed the uncle which led to his death”

Mishra said further investigation against the accused is going on.

Another senior police officer said the victim had scolded the minor girl for not studying and also slapped her. “When she informed her brother, he got upset and fought with his uncle. During the fight, he stabbed his uncle with a sharp object. The accused is also a juvenile…” he said.