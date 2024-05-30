Man kills wife in Rajokri in Delhi, two-year-old son left with mother’s body

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly strangling his 27-year-old wife to death at their house in Rajokri, southwest Delhi, on Wednesday. Police said their control room received a call at 12.38pm regarding the incident after which police reached the house and found Pooja with strangulation marks on her throat. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (south west) Rohit Meena said that the victim was identified as Pooja Yadav, a resident of Rajokri. The suspect was identified as Abhishek Yadav, her husband, who was arrested in the early hours of Thursday from Mohali and brought to Delhi.

According to police, the victim was found dead inside the house while her two-year-old son was found next to his mother’s body.

“We found that the accused fled the house around 5am after killing the woman, leaving the child alone with the dead body of his mother. He latched the house from outside before fleeing. Around 12.30pm, some people came to look at a house next door to rent it and heard the child crying inside the locked house, after which they broke it open,” said a senior police officer, adding that the house owner informed the police.

Inquiry revealed that Pooja and Abhishek got married on April 22 this year after meeting on a matrimonial website in September 2023. They were both married once before. While Abhishek had no children from his first marriage, Pooja had a son, police said.

During the interrogation, the accused said he strangled Pooja in a fit of rage. “The relations were not good since the beginning. Pooja also felt that the family had not accepted her son from the first marriage,” said Meena.

Police said that the forensic and crime teams inspected the spot. A case on charges of murder among other sections was registered. “With the help of technical and manual surveillance, the accused was arrested from Mohali,” Meena said.