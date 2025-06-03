Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man kills wife over extra marital relation in Bawana

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2025 06:18 AM IST

Police control room was informed by the family relative, a neighbour, on Sunday afternoon, saying that she was lying dead in the washroom

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangulating his wife to death in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday over a suspected extra marital relationship with his younger brother who lives in their neighbourhood.

The victim was identified as a 32-year-old and the accused, her husband -- a factory worker. (Representational image)
The victim was identified as a 32-year-old and the accused, her husband -- a factory worker. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as a 32-year-old and the accused, her husband -- a factory worker -- as residents of Bawana, said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan.

Police control room was informed by the family relative, a neighbour, on Sunday afternoon, saying that she was lying dead in the washroom. The visiting police team found the woman’s head in the toilet, and a black scarf wrapped around her neck, said an officer aware of the matter.

“Their daughter said she had stepped out of home for work. When she returned in the afternoon, she found her mother dead but father was nowhere,” the DCP said, adding that based on the teenager girl’s statement a case on charges of murder was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As the man was absconding, he was the prime suspect. Following a search on Monday morning, he was apprehended from Bawana,an officer said.

During interrogation, he purportedly told police that his wife was in a relationship with his brother. When he found out, they quarrelled and it turned violent. In a fit of rage, he allegedly first strangulated her and then shoved her head in the toilet, the officer added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Man kills wife over extra marital relation in Bawana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On