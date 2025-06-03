Man kills wife over extra marital relation in Bawana

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangulating his wife to death in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday over a suspected extra marital relationship with his younger brother who lives in their neighbourhood. The victim was identified as a 32-year-old and the accused, her husband -- a factory worker. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as a 32-year-old and the accused, her husband -- a factory worker -- as residents of Bawana, said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan.

Police control room was informed by the family relative, a neighbour, on Sunday afternoon, saying that she was lying dead in the washroom. The visiting police team found the woman’s head in the toilet, and a black scarf wrapped around her neck, said an officer aware of the matter.

“Their daughter said she had stepped out of home for work. When she returned in the afternoon, she found her mother dead but father was nowhere,” the DCP said, adding that based on the teenager girl’s statement a case on charges of murder was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As the man was absconding, he was the prime suspect. Following a search on Monday morning, he was apprehended from Bawana,an officer said.

During interrogation, he purportedly told police that his wife was in a relationship with his brother. When he found out, they quarrelled and it turned violent. In a fit of rage, he allegedly first strangulated her and then shoved her head in the toilet, the officer added.