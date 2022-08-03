Man on the run for nine years held in Delhi
The special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old man, who had been on the run for the last nine years, from Rohtak in Haryana in connection with a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case in Delhi.
Deputy commissioner of police (southern range) Jasmeet Singh identified the arrested man as Sunil Kumar alias Sunil Beri of Beri village in Jhajjar district (Haryana), who had been on the run for the last nine years after being implicated in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Delhi.
“He was one of the most active members of an interstate crime syndicate of Mewat-based robbers and would receive robbed trucks, tractors, and containers – laden with expensive articles – from the other members of the syndicate. He was previously involved in more than eight criminal cases of receiving robbed properties, theft, cheating and criminal misappropriation in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Acting on a tip-off, our team nabbed him from a house in Rohtak, where he was hiding. He was earlier declared a proclaimed offender in May 2015 in an MCOCA case by a special court,” he said.
He added that 14 associates of Beri had already been arrested in connection with the MCOCA case and stood trial. “But Beri had gone on the run, since the day the FIR was registered against him and his associates. A dreaded Mewati gangster named Salli (known by a single name) was the kingpin of this crime syndicate. Members of this syndicate would waylay and rob tractors, containers and trucks on highways by abducting their drivers and helpers at gunpoint. Beri would received robbed properties from the members of syndicate and provide financial and other logistic support to other members of the syndicate,” he said.
-
UP reports over 700 new covid cases after a gap of 5 months
Uttar Pradesh recorded steep rise in new covid cases on Wednesday as 786 more people tested positive, which is a rise of 34% since Tuesday when there were 583 new cases. One death was reported from Jhansi. “The recovery rate in the state is 98.70%,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. State has reported a total 21,04,312 covid cases and 23,571 deaths till now. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.96%.
-
Delhi HC junks plea challenging withdrawal of DTC buses from school service
The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi government's decision to withdraw Delhi Transport Corporation bus services to 70 private schools for ferrying children. A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad also questioned the locus of the petitioner, Baba Alexandar, who despite being a Kerala resident, had filed the petition for schools in Delhi.
-
DU academic council approves first semester syllabi of four-year under grad courses
The Delhi University's academic council on Wednesday passed with dissent the coursework and syllabi for the first semester of various undergraduate courses as part of the four year undergraduate programme (FYUP) that will be introduced from the current academic session (2022-23). SEC courses are skill-based courses in all disciplines and are aimed at providing hands-on training, competencies, and skills to students.
-
CNG price hiked by ₹6 per kg in Pune
The price of compressed natural gas has been increased by ₹6 in Pune from Thursday. This is the seventh price hike since April this year. The petrol and diesel price have also been increased by 8 paise and 7 paise respectively. The price revision comes amidst rising prices of the natural gas at source both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. 00 (increased by ₹ 6 per kg).
-
Delhi govt dusts up bus route rationalisation, aims to take service to remote corners of city
The Delhi government is working on its much delayed plan to rationalise bus routes in the city so that every passenger is able to board a bus within 15 minutes and within a radius of 500 metres of wherever they are, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. Currently, 7,200 buses operate on 625 routes in Delhi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics