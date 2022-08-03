Man on the run for nine years held in Delhi

The special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old man, who had been on the run for the last nine years, from Rohtak in Haryana in connection with a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case in Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (southern range) Jasmeet Singh identified the arrested man as Sunil Kumar alias Sunil Beri of Beri village in Jhajjar district (Haryana), who had been on the run for the last nine years after being implicated in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Delhi.

“He was one of the most active members of an interstate crime syndicate of Mewat-based robbers and would receive robbed trucks, tractors, and containers – laden with expensive articles – from the other members of the syndicate. He was previously involved in more than eight criminal cases of receiving robbed properties, theft, cheating and criminal misappropriation in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Acting on a tip-off, our team nabbed him from a house in Rohtak, where he was hiding. He was earlier declared a proclaimed offender in May 2015 in an MCOCA case by a special court,” he said.

He added that 14 associates of Beri had already been arrested in connection with the MCOCA case and stood trial. “But Beri had gone on the run, since the day the FIR was registered against him and his associates. A dreaded Mewati gangster named Salli (known by a single name) was the kingpin of this crime syndicate. Members of this syndicate would waylay and rob tractors, containers and trucks on highways by abducting their drivers and helpers at gunpoint. Beri would received robbed properties from the members of syndicate and provide financial and other logistic support to other members of the syndicate,” he said.