 Man shot to death by rivals in Seelampur | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man shot to death by rivals in Seelampur

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Police said the juvenile has been apprehended while three others involved in the crime are on the run. The suspect and the victim belonged to two rival groups in the area.

A 35-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he was shot in the back of his head by a minor boy at Kabari Market in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Friday morning, the Delhi Police said on Saturday, adding that the crime was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the lane.

The minor shot the victim on the back of his head, causing him to collapse, at the Kabari Market. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The minor shot the victim on the back of his head, causing him to collapse, at the Kabari Market. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the juvenile has been apprehended while three others involved in the crime are on the run. The suspect and the victim belonged to two rival groups in the area. The minor’s age was not immediately established.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The murder happened over a quarrel between the groups regarding claiming dominance in the neighbourhood. They verbally abused each other. On Saturday morning, the teenager followed the victim, identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz, and shot him from a close range,” said DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“The victim was taken to succumbed to his injuries at Lok Nayak Hospital on Sunday evening,” said Tirkey, adding that a case was registered.

“Through CCTV footage and manual intelligence, the attacker was identified as a minor boy, who has been apprehended. Three other suspects have been identified as Rehan, Faizan and Shoaib (police only revealed their first names). Efforts are on to nab them, added DCP Tirkey.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Man shot to death by rivals in Seelampur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On