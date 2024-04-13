Man shot to death by rivals in Seelampur

A 35-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he was shot in the back of his head by a minor boy at Kabari Market in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur on Friday morning, the Delhi Police said on Saturday, adding that the crime was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the lane. The minor shot the victim on the back of his head, causing him to collapse, at the Kabari Market. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the juvenile has been apprehended while three others involved in the crime are on the run. The suspect and the victim belonged to two rival groups in the area. The minor’s age was not immediately established.

“The murder happened over a quarrel between the groups regarding claiming dominance in the neighbourhood. They verbally abused each other. On Saturday morning, the teenager followed the victim, identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz, and shot him from a close range,” said DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“The victim was taken to succumbed to his injuries at Lok Nayak Hospital on Sunday evening,” said Tirkey, adding that a case was registered.

“Through CCTV footage and manual intelligence, the attacker was identified as a minor boy, who has been apprehended. Three other suspects have been identified as Rehan, Faizan and Shoaib (police only revealed their first names). Efforts are on to nab them, added DCP Tirkey.