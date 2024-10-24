Man stabbed to death during robbery bid by juveniles in Karol Bagh

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death by three persons, suspected to be juveniles, in an incident of robbery on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Karol Bagh, central Delhi, police said. The victim’s female friend was waylaid and harassed by the group, who tried to snatch her phone, when the man stepped in and resisted the bid, when he was stabbed. Police said that the entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera and raids are being conducted to trace the robbers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that after the stabbing, the robbers took the woman’s phone and fled the spot. The incident took place around 2am when the two of them were returning after a late dinner, police said. No arrest was made till Thursday night.

“The victim, Mukesh Jha, resisted the snatching and got into a scuffle with the men who stabbed him to death. They then snatched the woman’s phone and fled,” a police officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

Police said the woman, Ashi Solanki, and her friend were returning and she was dropped off near Satbrahawan Arya Girls School, where the ”boys” were waiting. They allegedly started harassing her and she shouted for help, police said in an official statement.

“Jha, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where he was declared dead.On the statement of Solanki, a case was registered under sections or robbery and murder,” police said in the statement.

Jha came from Nepal, had been living in Delhi for the past 10 years and worked as a denim supplier.

A second officer, who did not wish to be identified, said, “He is survived by his parents and a wife, who live in Nepal. They are yet to reach Delhi. He had a shop and office on Tang Road, Karol Bagh. There were other people in the market who witnessed the incident but did not intervene.”