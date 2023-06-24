Man stabbed to death over 500 in north Delhi

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by a man, who was accompanied by two minors, following an altercation over ₹500 at Sangam Vihar near north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Thursday night, police said. Police said the accused was seeking the money to buy drugs. (Representational image)

The main accused, identified as Abdul Mashad, 19, was arrested and booked for murder, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi, adding that the two minor boys were apprehended. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Faizan.

“Mashad was demanding ₹500 from Faizan to buy drugs, which the latter repeatedly refused. An altercation broke out between them over the issue during which Mashad stabbed Faizan to death with a knife,” said the DCP, adding that the two minor boys helped Mashad in the crime.

The DCP said the matter was reported around 10.40am on Thursday after which Faizan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered at Wazirabad police station.

DCP Kalsi added that Faizan and Mashad knew each other and would often consume drugs together.

