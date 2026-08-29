Man who killed Tilak Nagar content creator girlfriend held after gunfight

New Delhi

A day after a 21-year-old content creator was strangled and stabbed to death by her boyfriend in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the Delhi Police arrested the accused after a brief exchange of fire in Rajouri Garden late Thursday. The man, identified as Iman Khan, 26, suffered three gunshot wounds to both his legs.

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Police said that the victim, 21-year-old Muskan Sharma, was alone at her home when Khan visited her. The duo reportedly got into a heated argument, and he killed her by stabbing her thrice in the chest and abdomen. Senior police officers said the accused, Khan, had brought a knife from his house and planned the murder.

“In July, he had attempted suicide and later, harassed the woman because she wanted to end the relationship. He was also a drug addict who abused her and accused her of cheating on him. When she and her family complained to the police, he was sent to a drug de-addiction centre. However, he returned a few days back and started harassing her. They also met at a hotel on July 20 where the woman told him she wanted to end the relationship,” an investigating officer said, not wanting to be identified.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that Khan robbed the victim’s mobile phone to reportedly delete his chats and some media, but he could not unlock it. The phone was recovered from near a drain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that Khan robbed the victim’s mobile phone to reportedly delete his chats and some media, but he could not unlock it. The phone was recovered from near a drain. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami said that during the investigation, CCTV footage revealed Khan’s presence at the woman’s house and that he exited at 6pm. “His subsequent movements were also traced through CCTV footage, leading to his identification as the prime accused. Around 15 teams were deployed at strategic locations, possible hideouts and escape routes.”

“On Thursday, at 10.55pm, Khan’s movement was noted on Raghubir Nagar Nala Road. The team immediately laid a strategic cordon. At about 11.15pm, the accused was spotted near the subregistrar office on Nala Road in Rajouri Garden. The police team repeatedly directed him to surrender, but he took out a pistol and started firing. A warning shot was fired to stop him, but he did not relent. In order to protect the team, we fired three rounds at his legs and overpowered him.”

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The accused was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Raghubir Nagar, for medical treatment. Police said he was undergoing surgery and could not be interrogated at length.

The DCP said they are probing the source of the weapon, which was illegal. “We also found that he was involved in two more cases. In 2018, he was booked in case under sections of the POCSO Act for stalking and sexual harassment. In 2021, he was booked for attempted culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

During further probe, police also found a 2019 video from Khan’s social media account in which he is seen sitting with a group of friends, one of whom fires in the air with a weapon. “We are now scanning all videos and photos from his account. One key part of evidence is also the woman’s phone. He had threatened self harm many times and was abusing the woman,” a second officer said.

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The victim worked with bridal-wear brands and makeup artists on photoshoots and promotional campaigns. She was also pursuing graduation at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. She is survived by her mother, two elder sisters and a younger brother.

Her family had told HT that the accused was stalking and harassing her for a while now. “He would call her and commit self-harm. He would accuse of talking to other men…” said a friend, who refused to be named.